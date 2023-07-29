Ugochukwu Attracting Interest From Chelsea

Chelsea are in negotiations with Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais over the signing of France-born Nigerian midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu.

L’Équipe reported in June that Ugochukwu was attracting interest from Premier League clubs.

Whilst West Ham United are interested in tje 19-year-old, it is Chelsea who have opened negotiations with Rennes.

According to L’Équipe, Chelsea have been in discussions for about 10 days for the midfielder, whose contract with the Ligue 1 club runs until the summer of 2025.

The Blues are looking to strengthen their midfield following a spate of departures in this area of the pitch.

Jorginho left in January for Arsenal, whilst Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount and Ruben Loftus-Cheek have all left in the current transfer window.

The Stamford Bridge club are still pushing for the arrival of Brighton’s Moises Caicedo, although negotiations are proving difficult.

Ugochukwu started just 14 Ligue 1 games last season and found game time difficult to come by in…