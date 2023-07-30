2023 WWC: Super Falcons Ready For ‘Hardest Match’ Against Ireland

Super Falcons head coach Randy Waldrum is expecting a difficult duel against Republic of Ireland.

The former African champions will take on the Girls in Green in their final group game at the ongoing 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup on Monday.

The encounter billed for the Brisbane Stadium will kick-off at 11am Nigeria time.

The Irish have nothing to play for in the game as they are already eliminated from the competition.

The Super Falcons need just a point from the game to seal a place in the Round of 16.

Waldrum said the game will be difficult despite Vera Pauw’s side status.

“It is going to be a very difficult game. People may think I am crazy for saying this, but I think it could be our hardest match. Ireland have been a bit unlucky in the first two matches and could have got a result,” Waldrum told Reuters.

“We are not expecting them to lay down because they are going home already, I am expecting to get the best from them and have been very impressed with their team…