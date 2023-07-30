2023 WWC: Super Falcons Won’t Underrate Ireland – Ebi

It would be a clash of teams with contrasting fortunes as Nigeria face Ireland in their final Group B match on Monday.

While Nigeria’s Super Falcons are looking forward to the knockout stage, Monday’s match will be the end of the road for the already eliminated Ireland.

But it will not be a stroll in the park for the Nigerian side, knowing fully that Australian fans will be solidly behind the Irish side for the obvious reasons.

Perhaps it is on that account that history -making Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi remarked that her players tare gingered and in a super positive mood ahead of the match.

The 40 – year old became the oldest women to have featured at this edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup when she was introduced into the game against co-hosts Australia at the same venue on Thursday.

She’s also one of the few women, and the only one from the African continent, to have played in six finals, alongside Brazil’s Marta and Canada’s Christine Sinclair.

