D’Tigress Beat Egypt, Clinch Quarter-finals Ticket

African champions Nigeria’s D’Tigress defeated Egypt 83 points to 65 in their second Group D game on Sunday at the 2023 women’s AfroBasket in Kigali, Rwanda, Completesports.com reports.

The win against Egypt saw D’Tigress qualify for the quarter-finals.

It was their second win in the group after overcoming Democratic Republic of Congo in their first game.

The first and second quarters ended 10 – 18 and 13 – 24 in favour of Nigeria.

Egypt took the third quarter 19 – 14 before D’Tigress wrapped up the encounter by taking the fourth quarter 23 -27.

On Saturday, Egypt defeated DR Congo by 89 points to 78 points.

D’Tigress have won the last three editions of the women’s AfroBasket and have five continental titles.

