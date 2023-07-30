Ejuke Joins Belgian Champions Royal Antwerp On One-Year Deal

Super Eagles forward Chiders Ejuke has joined Belgian league champions Royal Antwerp on a one-year contract from CSKA Moscow, Completesports.com reports.

The club announced Ejuke’s signing on their Twitter handle.

“Nigerian Chidera Ejuke (25) signs a contract for one season with RAFC,” the club said

“Welcome to the Bosuil!”

Also read: Nigeria’s High Commissioner In Australia Thumbs Up Super Falcons

According to Antwerp, Ejuke used an exemption from FIFA for players active in Russia to make the switch.

Ejuke featured on loan to Hertha last season but could not help them avoid relegation.

The 25-year-old’s first club in Europe was Norwegian club Valerenga before signing for Netherlands side Heerenveen.

He made his debut for the Super Eagles in a friendly game with Tunisia in 2020. The game ended 1-1.

Also, he was part of the Super Eagles squad that featured at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The…