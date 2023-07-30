Kane Can Win Next Season’s Premier League Golden Boot –Merson

Arsenal legend Paul Merson has predicted that Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane would win the 2023/2024 Premier League golden boot award.

Kane scored a whopping 30 goals in the Premier League last season but Erling Haaland won the top scorer’s award with a record-breaking 36 goals.

Writing in his Sportskeeda column, Merson suggested that Premier League teams may have discovered how to prevent Haaland from scoring.

“I’m going to go with Harry Kane for the Premier League golden boot next season,” Merson remarked

“Erling Haaland stopped scoring goals towards the end of last season, didn’t he? I’m not sure if teams have snuffed him out.

“Harry Kane’s record has been incredible. He got up to 30 goals last season without scoring four goals a game. What he’s done is phenomenal in my opinion and if he does go to Manchester United, I don’t see how he doesn’t win…