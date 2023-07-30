Leicester Suffer 4-0 Loss To Liverpool In Final Pre-season

Super Eagles duo Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi were in action for Leicester who suffered a 4-0 defeat to Liverpool in their final pre-season game on Sunday.

Ndidi was in the starting 11 while Iheanacho was introduced in the second half.

Liverpool broke the deadlock in the 30th minute through Darwin Nunez while Bobby Clark made it 2-0 on 35 minutes.

In the 38th minute Diogo Jota got the third for the Reds before 17-year-old Ben Doak added the fourth goal to complete the rout.

The Foxes will open their campaign in the Championship with a home game against Coventry City on August 6th.

They were relegated to the English second-tier from the Premier League last season alongside Leeds and Southampton.

