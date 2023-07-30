Morocco Edge South Korea To Claim First-Ever World Cup Win

Debutants Atlas Lionesses of Morocco claimed a historic first-ever FIFA women’s World Cup win after edging South Korea 1-0 in Group H on Sunday morning.

Morocco went into the game on the back of a 6-0 defeat to two-time World Cup winner Germany.

Ibtissam Jraidi was the hero for the North Africans as she became the first woman to score for her country at a World Cup.

Jraidi scored just six minutes into the game with South Korea to record Africa’s second win at this year’s tournament after Nigeria’s Super Falcons beat co-hosts Australia 3-2 last Thursday.

Morocco become the third debutant to bag a win, after Portugal and the Philippines.

Also read: 2023 WWC: Super Falcons Won’t Underrate Ireland — Ebi

The win took Morocco to third after two games and they will take on Colombia in their final group tie.

Meanwhile, the other Group H game will see Germany take on Colombia (the Colombians beat South Korea in their first game).

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All…