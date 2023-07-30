Nigeria’s High Commissioner In Australia Thumbs Up Super Falcons

Nigeria’s High Commissioner to Australia, Anderson Madubike on Saturday reiterated that the Super Falcons have provided himself, officials of the Nigeria High Commission and indeed all members of the Nigerian community in Australia huge bragging rights with their win over the Matildas on Thursday evening.

“I can tell you that we are very happy. Now, we walk with a fresh spring in our steps anywhere we go in the whole of Australia. The Super Falcons have done us proud and we want them to continue winning,” Madubike said in Brisbane.

Read Also:CAF C/League: We’ll Play Our Best Football Against Medeama –Remo Captain, Nduka

The diplomat, who alongside his mission staff have worked assiduously to mobilize Nigerians across the huge territory that is Australia to support and encourage the Super Falcons since they arrived here, spoke as he hosted some board members and Management staff of the NFF at a place nicknamed Little Lagos in Brisbane.

“What we have been doing for…