Orban Scores First League Goal Of New Season

Nigerian striker Gift Orban opened his goals account for the new season in the Belgian topflight, as Gent beat Kortrijk 3-2 on Sunday, Completesports.com reports.

Orban scored in the 71st minute to put Gent 3-1 ahead before Kortrijk pulled a goal back with four minutes left to play.

It is Orban’s second goal in all competitions for Gent so far this new campaign.

The 21-year-old got one of the goals in his team’s 5-1 win against Zilina in the Europa Conference League qualifiers.

Also read: 2023 WWC: Super Falcons Ready For ‘Hardest Match’ Against Ireland — Waldrum

Sunday’s win against Kortrijk took Gent to third behind leaders Genk and second placed Union St. Gilloise in the league table.

League champions Royal Antwerp, who signed Ejuke on loan from CSKA Moscow, pipped Cercle Brugge 1-0.

Orban was impressive for Gent last season despite only joining them during the January transfer window.

He scored 15 goals in 16 appearances in the league last season.

Copyright ©…