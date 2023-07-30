SFFL Showtime coed Flag Football League Pre-session Training Begins July 30

Organisers of the SFFL Showtime coed Flag Football League has announced that its special pre-session training programme would kickoff from June 30.

According to the Commissioner of SFFL Showtime, Adejumo Adebare, the pre-session training Tagged ‘Showtime Sunday’ which would run for three Sundays from 30th July, August 6th to August 13th would take place at Meadow Hall School, Alma Beach Estate, Lekki. Ten teams would participate at the event.

Adebare said that the pre-session training would assist develop more players at the grassroots and also assist to create the awareness of Flag football in the country among fans who wish to be part of the Sport.

He also declared that the SFFL Showtime pre-session League programme would also create an enabling environment for players to take part in special training sections in the Sport and also afford athletes to share viable experience and contacts that would develop and uplift Flag football in Nigeria.

” The league management is…