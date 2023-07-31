2023 WWC:’We Keep Going’ –Eguavoen Hails Falcons Win Over

Former Super Eagles coach Austin Eguavoen has congratulated the Super Falcons after they qualified for the round of 16 at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The game ended 0-0 on Monday, July 31 at Lang Park in Brisbane.

Katie MCcabe almost scored for Ireland in the fourth minute and Barcelona striker Asisat Oshoala had a chance to score nine minutes later but her shot flashed past the post.

Uchenna Kanu nodded Toni Payne’s cross at the Ireland goal in the 52nd minute but the Irish goalkeeper tipped the ball to the crossbar.

Oshoala had another chance to score a minute later after she was teed up in towards the 18 yard box but her shot went agonizing wide.

Oshoala was subbed off for Gift Monday subsequently and Ifeoma Onumonu was brought in for Uchenna Kanu.

Monday went on a mazy run in added time dribbling past several Irish defenders before laying on a pass to Rasheedat Ajibade who fired a shot that was comfortably saved by Ireland’s…