Factors To Consider When Choosing Betting Sites Not On GAMSTOP

If you are part of approximately 6% of the UK population that bets on sports, you may be looking for a betting site to use. Sites that are not part of the GAMSTOP scheme are popular because they do not have as many restrictions as sites that are part of the scheme.

However, if you are considering playing at betting sites not on gamstop there are factors to think about when finding a site that is best for you. In this article, you will find out more about these deciding factors and what they involve.

Security and licensing

Licensed sites must pay attention to fair play and player security. So, you should always choose licensed betting operators to use. For sites outside the GAMSTOP scheme, the most common licenses are from the jurisdictions of Malta and Curaçao. In addition to licensing, make sure that any sportsbook you use has SSL encryption in place which helps to keep your data and financial information secure.

How easy is the site to use?

When you use a sportsbook not on…