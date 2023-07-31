Infinix Launches HOT 30 5G: Experience Power 5G Technology

Prepare for a groundbreaking addition to the HOT 30 Series as Infinix Nigeria proudly presents the HOT 30 5G – a smartphone that takes your mobile experience to a new level! This powerful device is all set to redefine how you connect, communicate, and enjoy entertainment.

The HOT Series has been widely acclaimed for its attractive entertainment and gaming features, and with the HOT 30 5G, we are taking it up a notch. Say hello to the world of 5G connctivuty with lightning-fast browsing speed, downloads in the blink of an eye, and smoother online gaming and streaming. Enjoy exceptional performance with the Dimensity 6020 processor, 120Hz 1080P on 6.78” hyper vison disply and 6000mAh battery.

Recall MTN recently rolled out its advanced 5G network, providing an even broader reach and faster speeds to cater to your ever-growing digital needs. With the Infinix HOT 30 5G and MTN’s 5G network together, you are empowered to explore endless possibilities and unlock a new era of…