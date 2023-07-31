Napoli Reject Huge Al Hilal Offer For Osimhen

Serie A champions, Napoli have turned down an offer in the region of €140m from Saudi Arabia Professional League club, Al Hilal for Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen is also not willing to make the move despite the Blue Waves offering him an extraordinary €60m per season.

Al Hilal are also expected to return with an improved bid for the Nigeria international.

Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis has set the price-tag at over €150m.

Osimhen is discussing a deal that would be worth €7m per season plus bonuses at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

The forward caught the eye after emerging top scorer in Serie A last season with 26 goals from 32 matches.

