Why Game Against Nigeria Is Crucial For Us

Despite being eliminated from this year’s FIFA women’s World Cup, Republic of Ireland coach Vera Pauw has explained why their final Group B game with Nigeria’s Super Falcons is crucial for them.

Defeats to Australia and Canada saw debutants Ireland exit this year’s tournament.

However, they will take on group leaders Falcons on Monday.

A draw will be enough for the Falcons to qualify for the round of 16.

Speaking ahead of the game, Pauw admitted that her side will have it all to do against the nine-time African champions.

“We have a fantastic game to play. Nigeria are ranked 52 [in the world] but we all agree now that they are so, so strong,” quoted on BBC Sport.

“They are physically strong, they are skilful and extremely fast so there is a huge task on our plate. I want to concentrate on the game.

“That game is crucial for us, for our feeling, our pride and for the tournament.”

