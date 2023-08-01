2023 WWC: Waldrum Hails Super Falcons After Draw Against Ireland

Super Falcons head coach, Randy Waldrum heaped plaudits on his side after they earned a place in the Round of 16 at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup following a 0-0 draw against Republic of Ireland.

Waldrum’s side finished second in Group B behind co-hosts Australia who thrashed Canada 4-0.

The Super Falcons remain unbeaten in the competition with one win and two draws from three games.

The American was proud of the performance of his team so far in the competition.

“Two years ago when we started, there were so many things that did not go well,” Waldrum said after the game.



” So I told them (Super Falcons players) to keep working and so I am proud of the performances and believe to qualify from this group.

” So many people did not give the Super Falcons a chance of going through from the group without losing a match, I’m so proud of them, ” he said.

The 66-year-old also reflected on the…