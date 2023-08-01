Abiodun Inaugurates Local Organising Committee For 2024 National Sports Festival

The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has inaugurated the 16 man Local Organising Committee of the 22nd National Sports Festival to be hosted by the state in 2024.

Abiodun also noted that the state is more than prepared to surpass previous editions and the acheivment recorded during the last festival that was held by the state in 2006.

Governor Dapo Abiodun who made this known during the inauguration of the Organising Committee of the National Sports Festival at the Executive Chambers of the Governor’s office in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, disclosed that the state is ready to continue to put in place world class sporting infrastructure across the length and breadth of the state.

Abiodun who also disclosed that the festival isn’t about the competition or the performances, noted that the state under his watch is ready to showcase the talent,culture,potential and the unique sense of hospitality of the people of the state.

” We are determined to put in place a world class…