Banda Scores Milestone Goal In Zambia’s 3-1 Win Vs Costa Rica

Copper Queens’ Barbra Banda on Monday scored the 1000th goal in FIFA women’s World Cup, as Zambia defeated Costa Rica 3-1 in their final game of this year’s tournament.

World football governing body FIFA confirmed the milestone goal by Banda on their website.

Debutants Zambia got Africa’s third win of the tournament thanks to goals from Banda, Lushomo Mweemba and Rachael Kundananji.

But it was Banda’s goal that stood out as it was the 1000th since the maiden edition of the tournament in 1991 in China.

The forward doubled Zambia’s lead from the penalty spot on 31 minutes after she was fouled by Katherine Alvarado in the box.

Despite the win Zambia will be heading home after losing their opening two games against Japan and Spain.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s Super Falcons reached the round of 16 after a 0-0 draw with Republic of Ireland.

