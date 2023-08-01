Basketmouth Son Joins Liverpool Football Academy

Jason Okpocha, son of popular Nigerian comedian, Basketmouth, has joined has joined Liverpool Football Academy in England.

Basketmouth, disclosed this on his Twitter handle on Monday.

Sharing a video of his son’s arrival at the academy, the 44-year-old wrote, “Go make daddy proud boy. #liverpoolfcchamps.”

Jason is the only son of Basketmouth and his former spouse, Elsie Uzoma.

The couple, who separated in 2022, have three children together.

The Liverpool Football Academy has produced famous players who have gone on to achieve success.

Among them are Steven Gerard, Jamie Carragher, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Michael Owen and Robbie Fowler.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.