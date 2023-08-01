Dembele Agrees Deal With PSG

Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele has agreed to join French Ligue 1 outfit Paris Saint-Germain this current summer transfer window.

The Frenchman looks set to sign up for the Ligue 1 champions on a five year contract. He has already agreed personal terms with the club.

According to BarcaBlaugranes.com, Paris Saint-Germain will activate his €50 million release clause shortly. However his clause will rise to €100 million by August 1.

His agent Moussa Sissoko will allegedly receive half of the fees paid by Paris Saint-Germain for the forward.

Dembele initially rejected talks of a transfer to Paris Saint-Germain about a month ago. He is currently in USA with the rest of the Barcelona squad for a preseason tour.

His current contract at the Blaugrana (Blue and Red) will expire in the summer of 2024.

He joined Barcelona from Bundesliga clubside Borrusia Dortmund in the summer of 2017. The 26 year old has scored 40 goals in 185 games across all competitions for the Catalan…