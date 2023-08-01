How Super Falcons Rated In Draw Against Republic Of Ireland

Completesports.com’s ADEBOYE AMOSU rates the performance of Super Falcons following their 0-0 draw against Republic of Ireland in their Group B clash against Republic of Ireland at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup on Monday…

CHIAMAKA NNADOZIE 5/10

A nervy performance from the Paris FC goalkeeper. She was not herself for most part of the game.

MICHELLE ALOZIE 71/0

The right-back defended well and also supported the attack.

OSINACHI OHALE 71/0

Another solid performance from the experienced centre-back. Coped well against the opposition.

TOSIN DEMEHIN 7/10

Keeps getting better with every game. She was replaced by captain Onome Ebi six minutes from time.

ASHLEIGH PLUMPTRE 7/10

Good display from the former Leicester City defender. She will however do well not to dwell too much on the ball.

HALIMAT AYINDE 6/10

Put up a battling display in the game. A slightly above average performance from the defensive midfielder.

CHRISTY UCHEIBE 6/10

Played to the gallery most times. She was guilty…