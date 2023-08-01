I Can Win Champions League At AC Milan -Leao

Portugal winger Rafael Leao has stated that he can win the UEFA Champions League at Serie A side AC Milan.

Leao signed a long term contact extension deal with the Rossoneri this summer.

In an interview with ESPN Deportes as quoted by Calciomercato Leao highlighted the prospects at the club.

“I think this is the right club where I can win the Champions League or the Ballon d’Or,” Leao said

“We won the Scudetto together and this club allowed me to grow as a player l, I feel mature. I think we have more options especially in attack and midfield.”

Leao racked up 15 goals and eight assists in 35 Serie A matches last season.

AC Milan were fourth in the Serie A last term with 70 points from 38 matches.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.