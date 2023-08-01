Is It Possible For A Non-Tall Person Be A Good Basketball Player?

Height can provide certain advantages in basketball, such as reaching the basket more easily or defending against taller opponents. Right now you can check best betting sites in Kenya – 1xbet.co.ke features many basketball competitions from all over the world.

However, those who aren’t tall can still excel in the sport due to other factors, such as:

skill and technique;

speed and agility;

basketball IQ;

and shooting accuracy;

Basketball is a game that requires a range of skills, including shooting, dribbling, passing, and court awareness.

These skills can be developed through practice, dedication, and proper coaching. A non-tall player who possesses exceptional skills and technique can compensate for their lack of height. This can be done by being more efficient in their movements and making smart decisions on the court.

