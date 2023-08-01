Kane Can Become Premier League Best Striker In History -Ten Hag

Manchester United coach Erik Ten Hag says that England skipper Harry Kane could become the best striker ever in Premier League history.

Kane has scored Premier League 213 goals for Tottenham in his career which is just 47 goals below Alan Shearer’s all time record in the league.

Kane who was linked to United this summer transfer window has had talks of a switch to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich gather momentum in recent weeks.

“I don’t talk about players in other clubs,” Manchestereveningnews.co.uk quoted Ten Hag as saying: “I have to respect the club and I have to respect the player. I think especially Harry Kane. I have huge respect because he is a great striker, one of the best ever. Maybe he can even be the best striker ever in the Premier League.”

Kane got 30 goals and notched three assists in 38 Premier League games last season.

Tottenham finished eighth in the Premier League in the 2022/23 campaign after accumulating 60 points from 38 matches.

