The Favourites For The 2023-24 Champions League

The 2023-24 European football season is rapidly approaching and one of the biggest talking points ahead of kick-off is who is going to be crowned the winners of the Champions League. Manchester City earned their first title at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium back in June, but the European Cup is fiercely competitive and all the top sides on the continent will have their sights set on winning it.

That said, let’s take at the Champions League odds and assess the top five teams in the market.

Manchester City – 2/1

It’ll come as no surprise that the defending title holders Manchester City are the 2/1 favourites to retain the big-eared trophy. Pep Guardiola’s men finally lifted the burden of never winning the European Cup from their shoulders last year with a victory over Inter Milan in Istanbul and now they have removed the pressure, Man City could kick on and conquer Europe for years to come.

Bayern Munich – 7/1

Perhaps not the side many would have expected to see as the second…