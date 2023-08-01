Van Dijk Confirmed New Captain Of Liverpool, Alexander-Arnold Vice-Captain

Netherlands international Virgil van Dijk has been confirmed as the new captain of Liverpool.

The Reds made the announcement on their website.

Van Dijk will take over the full-time occupancy of the armband following the departure of Jordan Henderson from the Reds.

In addition, the club announced Trent Alexander-Arnold as deputy to the captaincy, taking over the responsibility from James Milner.

Speaking on his new role Van Dijk told Liverpoolfc.com in Singapore: “[It’s] a really proud day for me, for my wife, for my kids, my family. It’s been a special feeling and I can’t really describe it at this point. But it’s something that I’m really, really proud of.

“Obviously I’m captain of Holland, that was already such a huge honour, a proud moment as well. But also to be the captain of Liverpool Football Club is something that I can’t describe at this point.

“It’s just something that makes me very proud and I will do everything in my power and what I can do to…