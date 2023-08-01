Vlahovic Included In Juve Swap Deal Offer To Chelsea For Lukaku

Juventus are reportedly proposing a swap deal with Chelsea which will see Serbian forward, Dusan Vlahovic, head to Stamford Bridge in part exchange for Romelu Lukaku.

After Inter Milan’s pursuit of Lukaku waned, Juventus initially proposed a loan agreement. But Chelsea dismissed the thought because they do not want a short-term contract for the Belgian forward.

According to Planet Sport, the Serie A giants came back with a new deal and included Vlahovic as part of their attempt to sign Lukaku.

Also Read – 2023 WWC: England Thrash China 6-1, Set Up Round Of 16 Clash With Super Falcons

In their search for a new striker, the Blues have expressed interest in the 23-year-old Vlahovic and have purportedly spoken with the player’s representatives

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino remains open to bringing another forward to the squad despite signing Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal.

In the course of the negotiations, the Old Lady made it plain that they would need more money…