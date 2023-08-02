2023 WWC: England Will Find It Difficult To Beat Super Falcons -James

England forward, Lauren James has disclosed that the Lionesses will find it very tough to overcome the Super Falcons in the Round of 16 of the ongoing 2023 Women’s World Cup.

Recall that both teams will clash on Monday, August 7 in Brisbane.

In a chat with ITV, James said that the Lionesses must expect a very tough game against Nigeria.

“Nigeria is going to be very tough, to be fair every team has been tough, even watching the other games.

“Teams are catching up with each other and I know that will be another very difficult game.”

