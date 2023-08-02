2023 WWC: Jamaica Knock Out Brazil To Reach Last 16

Brazil were knocked out of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup following a 0-0 draw against Jamaica in Melbourne on Wednesday afternoon.

Jamaica also made history as the first Caribbean nation to reach the Round of 16 in the history of the competition.

Brazil dominated proceedings for a larger part of the contest but failed to breach the Jamaicans defence.

The Reggae Girlz rarely created very little going forward but such was their work at the back, that mattered little.

Jamaica joined Switzerland and Japan as one of just three nations yet to concede a goal at Australia & New Zealand 2023.

Legendary Brazil forward Marta started and was aiming to become the first player – either male or female – to score in six World Cups but her night, and possibly her Women’s World Cup career, ended in the 81st minute as Jamaica survived a few nervy final moments to secure their place in history.

