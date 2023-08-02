‘Bring Home The 2023 WWC Title’

Impressed with the performance of Super Falcons at the on going FIFA Women World cup, the newly appointed chairman of House of Representative Committee on Sports, Honourable Ekene Adams Abubakar has charged the team to continue winning until they bring home the cup, reports Completesports.com

Honourable Ekene Abubakar said in Abuja in a media session that the girls have brought joy to millions of Nigerians with their performance so far, urging the team to continue the good work by winning every game until the cup is won

“Nigerians are happy with the performance of the Super Falcons at the world cup and I believe the team has what it takes to win the cup. I will urge the girls to raise their game when they confront England in the round of 16 next Monday

“I trust the Super Falcons to fly past the Lionesses of England to reach the quarter finals. I believe in the girls and Nigerians believe in them and are looking forward to receiving the team with the trophy. Football is a…