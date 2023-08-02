Chelsea Complete Signing Of Ugochukwu

Premier League club Chelsea have completed the signing of French midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu this current summer transfer window.

The Blues signed the youngster from French Ligue 1 outfit Rennes on a seven year contract. All personal terms and fees have been concluded.

He has already joined his Chelsea teammates in the U.S.A as they embark on a preseason tour.

Chelsea’s Co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley sang Ugochukwu’s praises.

“We’re delighted Lesley is joining Chelsea,” Chelsea FC.com quoted the duo as saying

“He is an impressive young player who has already made his mark in Ligue 1. He has a huge amount of potential and we know he is going to continue to develop and improve.

“We are pleased that he has joined us in the U.S and that he will be able to integrate with the squad fully.”

Ugochukwu notched one assist in 26 French Ligue 1 appearances last season. Rennes finished fourth in the French League last season with 68 points…