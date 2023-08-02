City Close To Sealing Deal For Gvardiol

Premier League champions Manchester City are on the verge of sealing a transfer deal for Croatian defender Josko Gvardiol this current summer transfer window.

According to the Athletic, City have agreed a $98.6 million deal with RB Leipzig for the 21 year old. He is reportedly set to undergo his medicals later this week.

Gvardiol has been linked with a move to the Cityzens throughout this summer window. If he eventually joins City he will be linking up with his fellow Croatian Mateo Kovacic who moved to Etihad this last month.

Gvardiol was one of Croatia’s star performers at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar where they clinched the bronze medal.

Many City defenders like Kyle Walker, Joao Cancelo and Aymeric Laporte linked with moves out of City this transfer window.

City are reportedly keen on completing a deal for Gvardiol before their clash with Arsenal in the Community Shield which takes place on Sunday, August 6 at the Wembley Stadium.

