‘It’s The Most Difficult Game’ -Klopp Speaks Ahead

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says facing Bayern Munich today (Wednesday) will be a good test of their progress in preseason.

Klopp has also admitted telling his players their defending last season wasn’t good enough.

Ahead of their clash in Singapore, Klopp said: “It is the most difficult game for us, definitely.

“We saw same footage of their previous games in Japan including against Manchester City. Bayern are traditionally a really good team.

“They have four world-class centre-halves, two world-class midfield pairings, up front speed and everything and technique, finishing skills. That’s quite impressive.

“But we want a strong opponent so this is definitely the toughest test for us this pre-season. That’s what we need in this moment.

“I’m excited. I am able to see where we are, how we can adapt to the quality of the opponent. From the first day we have been back for pre-season, I’ve tried to make really clear our defending has to be at a completely…