Kane May Buy Self Out Of Tottenham To Complete Bayern Switch

Harry Kane is reportedly prepared to buy himself out of the remaining year of his Tottenham Hotspur contract in order to push through a transfer to Bayern Munich this summer.

Due to Spurs’ uncompromising stance that they will only release the 30-year-old for a £100 million fee, the future of the England captain has emerged as one of the most heated transfer stories of the summer.

The talismanic striker’s most likely destination is Bayern, who have reportedly had three bids for him rejected.

Bayern Munich executives, Jan-Christian Dreesen and Marco Neppe, reportedly headed to London for discussions with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy on Monday.

A third offer, said to be in the region of £85 million was made, which the Premier League club quickly rejected.

Although, the fee surpasses the Germans’ record purchase. It is still well below Spurs’ estimate, which has led Bild to speculate that the…