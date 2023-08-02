Maja: Why I Joined West Bromwich Albion

Josh Maja has revealed one short conversation with West Bromwich Albion manager Carlos Corberán was all he needed to be convinced to join the Baggies.

The 24-year-old penned a three-year deal at The Hawthorns on Tuesday after leaving French club Bordeaux at the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

Maja spent the last four-and-a-half years in the south of France having previously represented Sunderland, with loan spells to Fulham and Stoke City in 2021 and 2022 respectively also forming part of his senior career C.V.

The striker was incredibly impressed by Corberán’s vision and mentality when speaking before making the switch to B71, and Maja said he’s excited to see just how much he can improve under Albion’s head coach.

“It was certainly a fun experience playing in France. It’s completely different to the United Kingdom in terms of style and tempo, but I feel like I learnt a lot,”Maja told the club’s official website.

“Last year was probably the best year of my…