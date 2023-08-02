South Africa Edge Italy To Secure First-Ever Round Of 16 Ticket

African champions Banyana Banyana of South Africa defeated Italy 3-2 in their final Group G game to secure a first-ever round of 16 ticket.

Going into Wednesday’s game, Sputh Africa needed an outright win while a draw was enough for Italy.

South Africa becomes the second African team to progress into the round of 16 after Nigeria’s Super Falcons.

The Italian took the lead in the 11th minute after Arianna Caruso converted from the penalty spot.

South Africa equalised on 32 minutes following an own goal by Benedetta Orsi.

In the 67th minute Hilda Magaia put South Africa 2-1 ahead but Caruso got her second to pull Italy level on 74 minutes.

But in the 92nd minute Thembi Kgatlana netted the winner to send her team into the knockout stage.

They will now face the Netherlands on Sunday.

Copyright © 2022 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written…