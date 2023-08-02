You’ll Receive Your Prize Money Directly From Us

FIFA Secretary-General, Fatma Samoura, has assured the Super Falcons that they will get their 2023 Women’s World Cup prize money directly from the Federation and not from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Recall that the players had previously threatened to go on strike for the first match of the campaign against Canada, who are also involved in a salary dispute with their own FA, requesting equal pay and support with the men’s team.

However, Samoura told the Super Falcons players after their 0-0 tie with the Republic of Ireland in the Women’s World Cup that she understands how difficult it has been and that they must “face the reality of Nigeria.”

She did, however, emphasize that the prize money would be paid to the players for the first time.

Samoura, on the other hand, praised the Super Falcons for progressing to the FIFA Women’s World Cup, a first for an African team in the competition.

“It is because of you that for the first time in the history of FIFA, the…