Morocco Beat Colombia To Reach Round Of 16

Despite making their debut at the women’s World Cup, Atlas Lionesses of Morocco have qualified for the round of 16 after beating Colombia 1-0 in their final Group H game on Thursday.

Morocco finished second on six points behind Colombia who also recorded six points.

The North Africans now join Nigeria’s Super Falcons and Banyana Banyana of South Africa in the knockout stage.

The shock of the group was two-time women’s World Cup winner Germany who crashed out after being held to a 1-1 draw by South Korea.

Germany needed an outright win against South Korea but could not find the decisive winning goal hence crashed out at the group stage for the first time ever.

After edging South Korea 1-0 in their second group game, Morocco secured the same scoreline against Colombia thanks to Anissa Lahmari.

The forward pounced on a pass after Ghizlane Chebbak initially saw her penalty saved by the Colombian keeper.

Morocco will now take on France in the round of 16 on Tuesday, August…