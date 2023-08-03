PANASA President’s Cup Gets Customised Scrabble Boards

The customized boards to be used during the maiden edition of the Pan African Scrabble Association (PANASA), President’s Cup holding between 24th and 28th August at the Orchid hotel, Ikota-Lekki, Lagos State, has arrived the host City.

This cheering news was made public to journalists on Wednesday in Lagos by president of PANASA Adekoyejo Adegbesan.

According to Adegbesan the Pakistani made Scrabble boards arrived Nigeria through the Muhammad Muritala International Airport, Lagos and it has since been cleared and moved to the PANASA Secretariat in Ikeja, Lagos.

“We bought 100 Pro-boards and 20 semi Pro-boards. These boards were customized for PANASA by Star Boards in Pakistan and the boards, the freight and local clearing in Nigeria cost PANASA N11,079,750:00.” Adegbesan who is also the Chairman of Ogun State Scrabble Association (OSSA), told newsmen.

The PANASA president affectionately called the Sheikh stated that they invested heavily on the boards to ensure the…