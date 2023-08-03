Sani Lulu’s FOSLA Academy’s Performance Earns Nigeria 2nd Slot In 2024 World Secondary Schools Soccer Tourney

Nigeria will be represented by two school teams when the second edition of the World Secondary Schools Soccer Tournament gets underway in China next year, Completesports.com reports.

This follows the success of Nigeria’s sole flag bearers, FOSLA Academy, the pet school of former NFF President, Alhaji Sani Abdullahi Lulu, in the inaugural edition of the tournament in Rabat, Morocco, July 22 through 31.

FOSLA Academy reached the Round of 16 of the tournament but failed to book a quarterfinal berth, but it’s a performance that guaranteed them a slot in the 2024 edition of the showpiece in China.

The Nigerian youngsters arrived at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Tuesday, August 1.

On Wednesday, the Proprietor of the School and one-time FCT Director of Sports, Sani Lulu, led a delegation of student players to the Palace of the Royal Father Sarkin Karshi, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Mohammed Ismaila, MFR.

Ll0The Royal Father remarked that FOSLA Academy’s performance in…