Serie A Title Remains Mourinho’s Topmost Priority –Patricio

AS Roma goalkeeper Rui Patricio admits coach Jose Mourinho is eager to achieve something special this term.

He made this known in an interview with TribalFootball, where he said that the Serie A title and other trophies remain Mourinho’s priority.

He said, “Everything is working because we are working on all aspects, there have been very intense sessions. Now it’s a question of continuing to work to refine the details in view of the beginning of the season.

“Our goal is to do better than last year. It’s true, it’s the coach’s third year and it’s also my third year. We must all have the idea of always improving and having ambition because this counts, having this mindset and the goal of winning trophies.”

“My goal is not to think long-term, but to work well and not to look far ahead

