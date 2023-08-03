Super Falcons Prize Money Will Be Paid By NFF,

The chairman of the Nigerian Women’s Football League (NWFL), Aisha Falode, has reiterated that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) will still be responsible for the payment of 2023 Women’s World Cup prize money to the Super Falcons.

Falode made this known on the backdrop of reports that FIFA will directly pay the Super Falcons player their money instead of the NFF.

Recall that every player participating in the World Cup group stage will earn $30,000. The match bonuses will rise to $60,000 in the second round of the competition.

However, Falode in an interview with Lagos Talks FM, said that FIFA did not say it would pay the players directly. But then, she stated that NFF will receive the funds from which to pay the Super Falcons.

“FIFA did not say it would pay the players directly. It says working through the member association – working through your federations, we will pay you this money through the federations.

“FIFA will pay the federations the money, and the…