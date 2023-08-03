Super Falcons Will Shock Three Lionesses

President of Nigeria Football Federation, Ibrahim Musa Gusau has expressed optimism that the Super Falcons’ impressive run at the ongoing 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia/New Zealand will continue with a win over the Three Lionesses of England in their Round of 16 match at the Brisbane Stadium in Queensland Australia on Monday August 7.

Gusau exclusively told Completesports.com that the Super Falcons are in high spirits and ready to shock the fourth-best women’s national football team in the world and reach the quarterfinals of the World Cup for the first time after 24 years. The only time Nigeria reached the quarterfinals was in 1999 at the FIFA Women’s World Cup held in the USA.

“The Super Falcons ranked number 40 in the world, emerged from Group B ahead of better-ranked teams. Though, not many believed that we would emerge from the ‘group of death’ we at the NFF were confident that the team would progress because of the kind of long-term preparations we…