Victor Osimhen’s Refusal To Move To Saudi Arabia

This video showcases the trending stories making the rounds over the weekend on Complete Sports, they are the Editors “Pick of the week” You can click on the link to read the full story. Enjoy!

Thanks for watching.

USEFUL LINKS

2023 AFCON: Super Eagles Will Do Well In Cote d’Ivoire — Osimhen

✅ https://www.completesports.com/2023-afcon-super-eagles-will-do-well-in-cote-divoire-osimhen/

Napoli Reject Huge Al Hilal Offer For Osimhen

✅ https://www.completesports.com/napoli-reject-huge-al-hilal-offer-for-osimhen/

——————————————————————-

Subscribe to Complete Sports on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/completesportstv

Follow – Complete Sports Nigeria on Social Media:

Follow on Twitter: https://twitter.com/completesports

Like on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/completesportsnigeria/

Like on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/completesportsnigeria/

Follow on LinkedIn: