Yellow Trumpets, The Chiefs To Battle For N5m In Final Of Maiden Uprise Flag Football League

Yellow Trumpets will battle The Chiefs for the grand prize of N5 million in the Championship game of the maiden Uprise Flag Football League.

The game will hold on Sunday, August 6 at the Lagos Preparatory School, Ikoyi, Lagos.

To get to the Championship game, the Yellow Trumpets needed a win against the Naija Lions in the last game of the regular season and also a favour from Sunday’s finals’ opponent, The Chiefs.

While The Chiefs are on a roll with an impressive four wins in their last four games to secure a place in the Championship game.

Both the Yellow Trumpets and The Chief emerged the finalists in the maiden edition after six weeks of action in the regular season.

The four teams that featured in the regular season are The Chiefs, Yellow Trumpets, Naija Lions and The Tigers.

Expected to be in attendance for the Championship game are top National Football League (NFL) stars of Nigerian origin.

They include David Njoku who plays for the Cleveland Browns and owns The…