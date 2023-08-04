2023 WWC: Zambia Coach Under Investigation For Sexual Abuse

The Federation of International Football Federation (FIFA) says it is conducting an investigation in relation to the Zambia women’s national team at the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

Zambia head coach Bruce Mwape according to the Guardian has been accused of rubbing his hands over the chest of one of his players.

The incident allegedly happened two days before their last group game against Costa Rica.

“FIFA takes any allegation of misconduct extremely seriously and has a clear process in place for anyone in football who wants to report an incident,”a FIFA spokesperson told ESPN.

“We can confirm that a complaint has been received in relation to the Zambian women’s national team and this is currently being investigated.

“We cannot provide further details regarding an ongoing investigation for obvious confidentiality reasons.”

The Shepolopolo were eliminated at the group stage…