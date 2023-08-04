Arteta Gives Update On Injured Jesus

Mikel Arteta has expressed confidence Gabriel Jesus will not miss much of the new season as he offered a positive early prognosis on his knee surgery.

Jesus went under the knife on Wednesday after experiencing irritation following a more serious operation to treat an injury suffered at the World Cup.

He spent three months on the sidelines recovering during last season as the Gunners ultimately fell short in their Premier League title tilt.

Having been absent for Wednesday night’s Emirates Cup clash with Monaco, the Brazilian striker will also miss the start of the new campaign – including Sunday’s Community Shield clash with former club Manchester City.

Speaking ahead of the game at Wembley, Arteta said when asked for an update: “He’s fine.

“He’s obviously disappointed because he was feeling good and then this issue came up that nobody expected.

“We had to do a little procedure there, but unfortunately, it was the best thing to do and the quicker the better. We…