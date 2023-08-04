Barcelona Set To Sign Cancelo

Laliga club Barcelona have been linked with a move for Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo this current summer transfer window.

Cancelo has already agreed personal terms with Barcelona and the deal is currently being structured by both clubs. It is unsure whether it will be a loan deal or an outright sale.

Cancelo spent the second half of last season on loan at Bundesliga outfit Bayern Munich. He has since returned to City.

According to BarcaBlaugranes.com Barcelona have identified Cancelo as a key target for the club this summer. Talks have already began between the Catalans and City with regards to the deal.

The Laliga champions are also eyeing a deal for Cancelo’s teammate Bernardo Silva this summer which could make it the third City target this summer after previously acquiring IIKay Gundogan.

With Ousmane Dembele set to join Paris Saint-Germain, Frank Jessie and Clement Lenglet set to depart from Camp Nou the club will be in need of reinforcements.

The funds realized…