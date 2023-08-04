Infinix Nigeria’s Commitment Esports Shines Bright Workshoo

Evolution of Gaming into the Booming Esports Industry

The gaming world is no longer confined to just consoles and controllers; it has evolved into a dynamic and booming industry known as esports. . On Friday, July 28, 2023, Infinix Mobile, 10N8E, and Alliance De Française hosted an electrifying esports workshop called “Behind the Scenes in Esports,” where gaming enthusiasts and curious minds delved into the captivating world of esports, gaining unprecedented insights into its behind-the-scenes intricacies and experiencing an adrenaline-pumping Game Night like never before.

Engaging Discussions: Sharing Favourites and Exciting Predictions

The day started with fervour as participants eagerly engaged in open discussions about their favourite games, personal experiences, and exciting predictions of the esports industry. Speakers like Infinix Esport Community Manager; Eric Phillips and Infinix IMC and PR Manager; Yemisi Ode, Head Of Marketing Alliance de France; Naador…